(The Center Square) — One community airport in Alabama is receiving a federal grant to build a new terminal.
The Sonny Callahan Airport in Fairhope is receiving $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help design and build a 4,148 square feet general aviation terminal building and associated site development on the airfield’s east side.
The grant is part of $1 billion awarded to 99 U.S. airports, which was announced on Monday. The funding is provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden that will provide $25 billion to airport infrastructure.
The infrastructure law provides the grant program $1 billion annually for five years.
“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve airport terminals,” Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims said in a news release. “It creates opportunities in communities large and small for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector.”
Last fiscal year, the Huntsville International Airport received $10 million to help construct a new terminal building while the Demopolis Regional Airport received $1.2 million to build a general aviation terminal to replace a 47-year-old structure.