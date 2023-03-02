Fairhope Airport Authority

The Sonny Callahan Airport is located in Fairhope, Alabama. 

(The Center Square) — One community airport in Alabama is receiving a federal grant to build a new terminal.

The Sonny Callahan Airport in Fairhope is receiving $2 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help design and build a 4,148 square feet general aviation terminal building and associated site development on the airfield’s east side.

The grant is part of $1 billion awarded to 99 U.S. airports, which was announced on Monday. The funding is provided through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed by President Joe Biden that will provide $25 billion to airport infrastructure.

The infrastructure law provides the grant program $1 billion annually for five years.

“Today’s funding doesn’t just improve airport terminals,” Deputy FAA Administrator Bradley Mims said in a news release. “It creates opportunities in communities large and small for good-paying jobs and a chance to be part of our country’s thriving aviation sector.”

Last fiscal year, the Huntsville International Airport received $10 million to help construct a new terminal building while the Demopolis Regional Airport received $1.2 million to build a general aviation terminal to replace a 47-year-old structure.

Regional Editor

Steve Wilson has been an award-winning writer and editor for nearly 20 years at newspapers in Georgia, Florida and Mississippi and is a U.S. Coast Guard veteran and University of Alabama graduate.