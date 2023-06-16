(The Center Square) — Alabama's unemployment rate remained constant at a record-low 2.2% in May, according to data released by state officials on Friday.
The number of employed has improved by 14,134 this year to a record 2.25 million.
The state's seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate in May (56.9%) still lags behind the national average (62.6%). It was up slightly from April. The labor force in the Yellowhammer State did increase slightly over May 2022, with 7,713 added to the worker rolls.
Shelby County south of Birmingham had the lowest unemployment rate at 1.6% with Morgan and Cullman counties at 1.7%. Limestone, Madison, Marshall and St. Clair counties are at 1.8%.
Wilcox County in the Black Belt region had the highest unemployment rate at 6.8%, followed by Dallas County (4.5%) and Clarke County (4.3%).
Of the state's larger cities, Selma had the highest unemployment rate at 5.5%, followed by Prichard (north of Mobile, 4.3%) and Bessemer (Birmingham metro, 3.3%).
Among the state's biggest cities, Huntsville (Limestone and Madison counties) had an unemployment rate of 1.9%, while Birmingham (Jefferson County) was at 2.1%. Mobile and Montgomery were both at 2.5%, while fast-growing Baldwin County in the southeast part of the state was at 1.9%.
Over the year, wage and salary employment increased 40,500, with gains in the private education and health sector (8,600 newly employed), the government sector (6,600) and the professional and business services sector (6,300).
"Since last year, our employers have added more than 40,000 jobs, creating an excellent economic climate for Alabama," Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a release. "We are holding steady with a record low unemployment rate, more and more people are working, and people are joining the labor force in record numbers, which indicates confidence in the economy."