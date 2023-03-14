(The Center Square) — The Alabama House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would appropriate $1.06 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
In a chamber with Republican majority 77-28, the bill was nearly unanimous passing 102-3 and is headed to the Senate.
House Bill 1, which was authored by Rep. Rex Reynolds, R-Huntsville, would allocate the state’s ARPA funds. The money must be obligated by Dec. 31, 2024, and spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
The biggest chunk of HB1 – $660 million – would be provided for eligible water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure investments.
Broadband grants would receive up to $260 million of this total, with the program administered by the Alabama Digital Expansion Authority utilizing the state’s connectivity plan to bring high-speed internet access to underserved or unserved areas in mainly rural parts of the state.
The $400 million for water and sewer infrastructure projects would involve $195 million of that total being used for high-priority projects eligible for the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean Water State Revolving Fund or the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund. Priority would be given to projects that didn’t receive funding in 2022.
More than half of the funds ($200 million) would go to a matching fund for water and sewer projects and $5 million would be used in Alabama’s Black Belt to provide wastewater improvements through the engineered septic system program.
The bill would also provide up to $55 million for eligible programs or services in response to the negative economic impacts related to the lockdowns. These include food banks, programs for victims of domestic violence and summer learning programs for children.
The bill would also reallocate any leftover money to the same purposes each year until 2026.
President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion ARPA bill into law in March 2021.