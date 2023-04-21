(The Center Square) — According to data released Friday from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Alabama's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped slightly in March and eclipsed an old record.
The BLS found that Alabama's unemployment rate in March was 2.3%, a drop of 0.2% compared with February and 1.2% below the national average of 3.5%.
Compared with the same time last year, Alabama had more than 46,000 more residents with jobs. There were a record-low 53,053 unemployed people in Alabama in March, compared to 56,166 in February and 58,074 in March 2022.
"We're almost a quarter into 2023, and we are already seeing record-breaking success when it comes to Alabama’s economy," said Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey in a news release. "We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that even greater economic achievements are on their way. We will not back down on our commitment to continue bringing quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama."
Alabama was one of 18 states with lower unemployment rates, while 32 states' rates remained static and 10 states had increases.
The biggest drop nationally was New Mexico, which had its unemployment rate shrink by 1.1% from 4.6% to 3.5%.
According to the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, Alabama's labor force participation rate remains low, down to 56.7% after a post-pandemic high of 57.1% in June 2022.