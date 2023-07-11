(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Tuesday that $2.6 million had been awarded to municipalities and counties for 11 road and bridge projects.
The funds originate from the Annual Grant Program, which is part of the Rebuild Alabama Act signed into law in 2019 that increased the state's gasoline tax by 10 cents per gallon.
The program requires the Alabama Department of Transportation to set aside $10 million from the increased tax for local projects.
"Alabama is tackling the issue of critical transportation infrastructure needs with determination and an answer to the problem at hand – that solution is Rebuild Alabama," Ivey said in a news release. "The projects we are announcing today will continue to provide substantial progress all across our state."
Of the 11 projects, municipalities and counties contributed $1.6 million in matching funds, even though they aren't required for participation in the grant program. The projects are required to begin construction within one year of the award of funds.
This is the second round of funding after $5.1 million was awarded to 21 projects. The local grant program has allocated more than $137 million in state transportation funding in all 67 counties.
The project list includes:
- The resurfacing of County Route 49 from County Route 89 in Barbour County at a cost of $250,000.
- Resurfacing and drainage repairs of Ocre Avenue, Odom Drive and Stanley Drive in Jackson at a cost of $250,000.
- A $245,429 resurfacing of Frank Ledbetter Memorial Drive south from Main Street in Ranburne.
- Country Route 26 in Garden City will be resurfaced and receive drainage improvements at a cost of $250,000.
- A $250,000 project to resurface Price Street, Mullins Street, River Road, Waterford Road, Collins Drive and McCants Drive in Newton.
- In West Jefferson, $175,000 was allocated for the resurfacing of Honeysuckle Road, Briar Road, Chestnut Road and Woodland Road.
- In Lee, a $250,000 bridge replacement of County Route 245 that crosses Peters Creek.
- A $250,000 project in Mooresville to resurface North Street, High Street, Lauderdale Street and Broad Street.
- In Monroeville, $250,000 was appropriated to resurface parts of Norwood Drive, Legion Drive, Kennedy Drive, Lauderdale Avenue, Rodgers Road and Daniel Drive.
- The repair of three pipe failures in York at a cost of $247,700.
- A $250,000 complete rebuild of County Route 4006 from County Route 22 to County Route 4009 and on County Route 4009 from County Route 4006 to Lewis Smith Lake in Winston County.