(The Center Square) – According to federal data released Friday, four Alabama metropolitan areas had some of the lowest unemployment rates for May.
The Birmingham-Hoover metro area had the nation's lowest unemployment rate (2%) for an area with a population of 1 million or more, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Three other metros – Decatur, Huntsville and Daphne-Fairhope-Foley – were in the top 10. Decatur (fifth) and Huntsville (eighth) are located in north Alabama and both posted May unemployment rates of 1.7% and 1.8% respectively. The Eastern Shore of Mobile Bay (10th) had a rate of 1.9%.
Alabama's overall unemployment rate in May was 2.2%, while the seasonally-adjusted labor force participation rate was 56.9%.
Other metro areas in Alabama included Auburn-Opelika at 2% unemployment in May along with Dothan and Tuscaloosa, each at 2.2%. Florence-Muscle Shoals and Montgomery were both 2.3%, Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville and Gadsden had rates of 2.4% and Mobile 2.5%
"It is no surprise that Alabama continues to experience unemployment rates below much of the rest of the nation," Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release. "Our laser focus on growing Alabama’s economy, combined with our world-class employers and a dedicated workforce, is making a positive difference. Our pursuit of investments of future industries will create even more high-paying jobs."