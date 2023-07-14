(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced Friday the award of $67 million for 27 projects for coastal Alabama, including sewer and water quality improvements, research grants and new recreation facilities.
The funds are from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act of 2006, better known as GOMESA, which is a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing Gulf states.
"Working closely with Commissioner Blankenship, I am pleased to report today that over $67 million dollars have been allocated to fund projects to further protect this region and provide quality public accessibility to the rivers, bay and other waterways of South Alabama," Ivey said at an event at the GulfQuest museum in Mobile. "Other projects announced today will vastly improve water quality in Mobile Bay by making sewer infrastructure improvements, convert septic tanks to sanitary sewers and perform vital streambank and shoreline restorations."
During Ivey's administration, there have been 78 GOMESA-funded projects awarded at a total cost of more than $180 million.
The four Gulf states — Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas — and their eligible political subdivisions such as cities and counties receive 37.5% of the oil and gas lease revenues. Both Mobile and Baldwin counties receive separate GOMESA revenues.
Administration costs for the projects added up to $278,686 in 2022 and $397,988 for this year.
Here is the list of the projects:
- Dauphin Island Beach renourishment engineering, design and permitting, $1.25 million
- Lewis Landing public access Mobile County, $1.5 million.
- Chocolatta Bay boat ramp replacement Mobile Causeway, $650,000.
- Cedar Point boat ramp Mobile County, $4.3 million.
- Foley Nature Parks expansion, $5 million.
- The Launch at County Route 6 boat ramp Baldwin County, $4.82 million.
- Viewpoint boat ramp improvement Weeks Bay, $1.68 million.
- Daphne Bayfront Park Amphitheater and park improvements, $7.2 million.
- Chickasaw Storm water Management improvements Phase I, $2.48 million.
- Daphne Utilities U.S. Highway 90 force main stabilization, $187,500.
- Robertsdale Centennial Park Amphitheater, $2 million.
- Fairhope Magnolia Beach renourishment, $620,000,
- Fairhope Fly Creek Stream restoration project, $2.74 million.
- Mobile County Water, Sewer, and Fire Septic to Sewer Project, $1.33 million.
- Chickasaw Brooks Park public access Phase II, $485,000.
- Dauphin Island Water and Sewer rehabilitation project, $3.25 million.
- Port of Mobile Coastal resiliency study, $200,000.
- Bartram and Perdido Canoe Trails expansion, $1.91 million.
- USA Healthy Oceans Initiative Phase II, $1.23 million.
- City of Mobile Hall’s Mill Creek public access project, $2.5 million.
- Perdido Watershed Land Acquisition Fund, $7 million.
- Spanish Fort Causeway improvements, $3 million.
- West Fowl River and Heron Bay land acquisition (4,740 acres), $5,214,000
- Beach Club West acquisition, $4 million.
- Mt. Vernon Boating access improvements, $2 million.