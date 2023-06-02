(The Center Square) — The Alabama Senate this week passed a bill that would lower the state's tax on groceries and it is headed to Gov. Kay Ivey's desk for a possible signature.
The Alabama Senate voted 31-0 Thursday to pass House Bill 479, a measure to reduce the state sales tax on groceries beginning Sept. 1.
"Reducing the state sales tax on groceries will provide meaningful help for Alabamians who struggle to make ends meet," Alabama Arise Executive Director Robyn Hyden said in a new release. "Alabama Arise is thrilled that legislators listened to the people by voting unanimously for this essential policy change. And we urge Gov. Kay Ivey to sign HB 479 into law quickly."
HB 479, which was sponsored by state Rep. Danny Garrett, R-Trussville, would reduce the state's sales tax and use tax rate on food from the existing rate of 4% to 3% on Sept. 1. If the state's Education Trust Fund is projected to increase for fiscal 2026, the rate will decrease to 2% on Sept. 1, 2025.
Previous attempts to completely eliminate the tax on groceries have failed to pass in the Legislature. Alabama is one of three states, along with Mississippi and South Dakota, to levy a tax on groceries.