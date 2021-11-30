(The Center Square) – Workers at Amazon in Bessemer are receiving a second chance on a union vote.
The National Labor Relations Board said in a news release a Decision and Direction of a Second Election had been made by the director of Region 10 after finding objections to Amazon’s behavior during a spring election. Workers at the facility will vote a second time at a date to be determined on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.
Stuart Appelbaum, who serves as president of the union, said the decision affirms what the union claimed throughout the voting and with the NLRB. The union, which represents 100,000 members across the country, is affiliated with the United Food and Commercial Workers Union.
“Today’s decision confirms what we were saying all along – that Amazon’s intimidation and interference prevented workers from having a fair say in whether they wanted a union in their workplace – and as the Regional Director has indicated, that is both unacceptable and illegal,” Appelbaum said. “Amazon workers deserve to have a voice at work, which can only come from a union.”
According to the release, the union “charged Amazon with illegal conduct during the union vote.” During a hearing held in August, it was determined “that Amazon violated labor law” and the mandate was handed down that the region director would establish a second vote.
Alabama Democrats tweeted out its support of workers at the Bessemer facility, stating “workers in Bessemer deserve to be heard fairly, without interference from Amazon and their union busting tricks. The Alabama Democratic Party will continue to stand with workers in their push to unionize at Amazon.”
A post by UNI Global Union, a worldwide organization representing more than 20 million workers in 150 countries, cited the NLRB decision that claimed Amazon “tried to break the alliance formed between warehouse workers and white-collar staff by firing two tech employees who protested Amazon’s poor treatment of workers in fulfillment centres during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The organization cited a legal memorandum acquired by Bloomberg Law, which directed the NLRB “to issue a formal complaint against Amazon.”
The memorandum reads the Region concluded that Amazon “unlawfully discharged the employees for publicly supporting and soliciting employee support of warehouse employees, and criticizing [Amazon] comments as racist” while campaigning before the union vote took place.