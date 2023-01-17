(The Center Square) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wants greater transparency from the state's government and signed three executive orders Tuesday to help start the process.
The Republican governor, who was sworn in on Monday for her second term in office, signed orders that will establish standards for management of state agencies in the executive branch, create a task force to find efficiencies in state government and another that deals with the number of state vehicles.
Executive Order 726 issued guidelines for the executive branch's departments, such as Department of Revenue, Alcoholic Beverage Control Board and state law enforcement, requiring them to use state treasury accounts, handle consumer complaints and when they can procure outside counsel.
Executive Order 727 creates the Governor's Study Group on State Government that will be chaired by state Treasurer Young Boozer. The group will aim to find solutions to the problem of recruiting and retaining government workers and the potential elimination and consolidation of state agencies. The group's report will be due to Ivey on Dec. 15.
Executive Order 728 will require state agencies to have a written policy by July 1 for disposing of unnecessary state vehicles. Agencies will also be required to mandate policies for the use and issuance of state vehicles. The state motor pool maintained by the state Department of Transportation will also be eliminated under the order.
According to the news release, Alabama has 9,500 state vehicles for 30,000 employees.