(The Center Square) – An amicus brief in support of a Florida law banning sanctuary cities has been filed in Alabama.
Attorney General Steve Marshall submitted the brief in the U.S. 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and supports the law that requires local governments to cooperate with the federal government to enforce immigration laws.
In the brief, according to a release, the attorney general is arguing that lower federal courts had legislated “from the bench” when it combined “enforcement of the law” on grounds that Florida’s Legislature acted with hidden racist intent.
“In our ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people,’ legislatures legislate. Courts do not,” Marshall said in the release. “A legislative judgment that federal immigration laws should be enforced is not an extreme or suspect position. Yet the district court invalidated Florida law because it thinks Florida acted with secret discriminatory intent.
“An unelected federal judge apparently disagrees with Florida’s political judgment about whether immigration laws should be enforced, but that should not be relevant. My hope is that the Eleventh Circuit undoes the district court’s troubling ruling and puts an end to this practice of legislation by judicial fiat.”
According to the release, Alabama was joined by attorney generals from Georgia, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia.
Florida, in June 2019, according to the release, passed a law requiring state and local governments to support one another and band together with enforcement of immigration at the federal level. However, in September 2021, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida invalidated the state’s law.
According to the release, the courts said that opposing unlawful immigration was racist and said the state’s Legislature was pushed by discrimination as it attempted to ensure federal immigration laws were enforced.
Marshall said that in the amicus brief that was led by Georgia and 15 other states that the federal district court “overstepped its constitutional role” by issuing a ruling against Florida’s law banning sanctuary cities.