(The Center Square) – Combating homelessness is the focus of a new Alabama investment.
Alabama has awarded $2.65 million, Gov. Kay Ivey said, from the federal Emergency Solution Grants program that will be utilized to support state residents who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. The funding will be put to work to help those individuals and families obtain shelter and other state services.
“Helping others in need is the Alabama way, and our folks’ unrelenting desire to do so is one of the many things that makes our state so special,” Ivey said in a release. “Unfortunately, homelessness is a very real issue facing our communities, and it’s on us as Alabamians to change that.”
The funding, according to the release, will be used to help 12 governments and nonprofits provide shelter, legal and health services, in addition to other assistance, for those families who are faced with potentially losing their homes or are already homeless.
According to the release, Alabama’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer funding, which stems from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
According to the release, Florence will receive $300,000 for contracts with Safeplace Inc., the Community Action Agency of Northwest Alabama, and the Salvation Army. The dollars will be used for homeless prevention services, rapid rehousing, and other services to residents in Colbert, Franklin, Marion, Lauderdale, Lawrence and Winston counties.
Huntsville will receive $400,000, according to the release, for contracts with AshaKiran Inc., Catholic Center of Concerns, Community Action Partnership of Huntsville/Madison and Limestone Counties Inc., Crisis Services of North Alabama, Disabled American Veterans, Family Services center, First Stop, North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, New Futures Inc., and Wellstone Inc.
Marshall County Home Place Inc. in Guntersville will garner $31,500, according to the release, for emergency shelter in the county, and The Right Place for Housing Support in Anniston will receive $200,000. The funding will provide street outreach and emergency shelter and housing assistance for Calhoun, Cherokee, DeKalb, and Elowah counties.
The Link of Cullman County will receive $250,000; the YWCA of Central Alabama will receive $200,000, and Shelby County Commission will receive $150,148, according to the release, to combat homelessness.
According to the release, the Montgomery Area Coalition for the Homeless will get $350,000 to contract with a series of organizations for street outreach and homelessness prevention. SAN Inc. in Tuscaloosa will net $100,000 for emergency services and rapid rehousing. The Salvation Army in Mobile and Baldwin counties will see $300,000 for emergency shelter, and Penelope House in Mobile will net $177,000 for emergency shelter space for domestic violence victims.