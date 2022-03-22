(The Center Square) – Alabama is receiving nearly $312 million in federal funds to rebuild after a pair of hurricanes battered the coastal region last year, Gov. Kay Ivey said.
The governor announced the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has directed $311 million to the state as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2022. The funding will help residents rebuild following hurricanes Sally and Zeta.
“Natural disasters like Sally and Zeta may test our resolve, but I have seen the resiliency of Alabama and her people time and time again as they recover, rebuild and come back stronger than ever,” Ivey said in the release. “These funds will provide a boost to long-term recovery efforts in the communities affected by these disasters.”
Funding will be administered by the state’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
According to the release, funding has been designated by HUD for Mobile and Baldwin counties, which were hardest hit by the storms. Western Escambia County is also included in the hardest hit sector, and the determination was made based on data from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The organization is currently developing guidance for the grant process and will host public meetings in the coming months to gather feedback on the development of the plan. Details in the final plan will include the various types of recovery projects, eligibility for local governments and the processes for the application process to acquire funds.
“Community Development Block Grants do so much to help Alabama communities complete needed projects that they otherwise would not be able to afford, and that need becomes even greater when a community is recovering from an unexpected natural disaster,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in the release. “ADECA is pleased to play a role with Governor Ivey in this funding process, and we will work in the coming months to develop a clear action plan for deploying the grants in an effective manner.”
For more information regarding funds or the plan development process, go to https://adeca.alabama.gov/cdbg-disaster-recovery/.