(The Center Square) — Alabama comes in far below the national average when it comes to small businesses being able to pay their rent, Alignable reports in their new study.
Alignable, who is an online network company for small businesses that helps with lead generation, prospecting, offering referrals and relationships, conducted a survey with 5,321 small businesses in the United States from May 7-31.
According to the study, 18% of small business owners in May were unable to pay their rent in full or on time, which is slightly up from April’s total of 17%.
"One reason might be that there has been an influx of small businesses heading to states with a better cost of living and less expensive rents, compared to Massachusetts or New York or California," Chuck Casto, head of public relations for Alignable, told The Center Square.
The national average, the study shows, for businesses not being able to pay their rent on time, or in full, stands at 33%.
One-third of Alabama’s small business owners, the report reads, said the rent they are paying now is higher than it was six months ago, but that is still 23% lower than the national average.
"Yes, rent is going up for about one-third or all Alabama-based small businesses," Casto said, "but that figure is on the low side when comparing Alabama to the rest of the nation."
However, the report shows, 18% of small businesses in the state are paying 10% to 20% more for their rent, while another 15% said rent is 20% higher than it was this time last year.
Meanwhile, the report shows, 38% of small businesses in the state claim they have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and are seeing revenue streams on par with pre-pandemic levels. Alabama’s small businesses are recovering 7% higher than the national average.
Currently, Alignable reports the national average of small businesses having trouble paying the rent sits at 33%. Of the surveys conducted, 29% of small businesses said they have fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic and are matching or surpassing monthly revenues that were earned before the pandemic.
The industries, according to the report, that are having the hardest time meeting rent requirements are restaurants (41%), beauty salons (40%), retailers (40%), travel and lodging (36%), animal hospitals and shelters (34%) and construction (34%). Falling below the national average are the automotive industry (30%), events (30%), manufacturing (24%) and massage therapists (17%).
While the report shows the state’s small businesses have a "long way to go to fully recover from the past two years," Casto said they are "making more progress than some of the larger, more expensive states."
The rent crisis, according to the study, is worse among minority businesses as 56% were unable to afford their rent in May, which is a 20% increase from April. Thirty-one percent of women-owned businesses are having trouble making rent payments, while 27% of veteran-owned businesses continue to struggle.