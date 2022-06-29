(The Center Square) – Alabama cities and counties are volunteering matching taxpayer funds to the state that will yield $4.9 million in improvements for road and bridge projects.
Although not required by rules of the program, the matches of nearly $3 million will funnel with the $2 million provided by the Annual Grant Program. This is an initiative of the Rebuild Alabama Act, a 2019 legislative piece that has yielded some $27 million in roads and bridges improvement since inception, a release says.
The Alabama Department of Transportation annually sets aside $10 million from the state’s share of new gas tax revenue. Republican Gov. Kay Ivey added, via the release, another round of local projects is expected to be awarded later this calendar year.
Many will be under contract before Christmas. RAA rules require projects to be launched within a year of funds awarded.
“Folks in all corners of Alabama and in areas big and small are seeing real results, and that will continue,” Ivey said in the release.
Most of these projects are getting a quarter-million dollars from the state. Some, like a road resurface in Dallas County, are getting much more in the local match.
In addition to Dallas, projects are slated for Clanton, Crossville, Scottsboro, Linden, Brundidge, Roanoke, Woodstock, Talladega County and Wilcox County.