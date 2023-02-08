(The Center Square) — Alabama Republicans were critical and state Democrats largely silent after President Joe Biden's State of the Union speech on Tuesday.
Biden's address included a call for unity, a ban on so-called assault weapons, immigration reform that includes an amnesty for people living in or entering the country illegally and codifying abortion rights as exemplified by the now-overturned Roe v. Wade decision.
The state's lone Democrat in Congress, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, brought Thomas and Annie Curry of Selma as her guests on the floor for the speech. The couple lost their 50-year-old house in the Jan. 12 tornado that tore through the central Alabama city.
Sewell didn't comment on Twitter or any of her other social media accounts about the speech.
That couldn't be said about the Republicans in the state delegation, with their criticism focused on the border, the Chinese balloon and inflation.
U.S. Rep. Jerry Carl said on Twitter that "Just days after he allows a Chinese spy balloon to fly over the United States, President Biden says he’s 'committed to work with China.' How out of touch can he be?"
Haleyville Republican U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt covered all of the bases of GOP criticism of the speech and Biden's term in office.
"While President Biden says the state of our union is strong, it is clear that the American people don’t believe him," Aderholt said in a statement released through his office. "They don’t believe him when they are paying record prices at the grocery store and at the gas pump. They don’t believe him when the crisis at our southern border continues to escalate, with 4.5 million illegal crossings since he took office.
"They don’t believe him when their children continue to overdose on fentanyl that’s been trafficked across the border. And they don’t believe him when the Chinese Communist Party goes unchecked and their spy balloons are not shot down before they traverse our entire country."
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville said Biden was unaware of the weakened state of the union because he "doesn't seem to be living in the difficult reality he's created."
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville
First-term U.S. Sen. Katie Britt took aim at the president's policies on energy independence and inflation, but saved her toughest commentary for the border, where she says "the state of the economy is strong for the cartels – while hardworking American families face an 18.6% hike in grocery prices."
First-term U.S. Sen. Katie Britt