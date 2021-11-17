(The Center Square) – Alabama ranks 26th in the nation for fiscal transparency, according to a report from a national watchdog group.
Truth in Accounting published its Fiscal Transparency Scores 2021 report, which is a tool designed to let the public better understand how transparent their state government is in publishing data pertaining to its fiscal health.
The report takes into account the timeliness of data reporting and the use of outdated numbers, including in pension plan liability reports.
The report shows that scores declined in 2020 from previous years. The standard for states to report on their fiscal health is 180 days following the close of the fiscal year, according to the Government Financial Officers Association.
The formula is broken down so that a clean opinion from an independent auditor will net a state 50 points, and up to 10 points for including a net position that is not distorted by misleading and confusing deferred items.
For the report on all retirement liabilities listed on its balance sheet, a state can gain an additional 10 points. Another 10 points is awarded if the report is published within 100 days of the fiscal year's end, and 5 points are awarded if it can easily be accessed online. An additional 5 points is given if the online report is searchable with useful links.
Five points is awarded if the independent auditor is not an employee of the government, and five points is awarded if the measure of the net pension liability is using the same date as the report.
Alabama attained a score of 78 out of 100 for fiscal transparency, Truth in Accounting reported. The state received 50 points for having a clean auditor opinion, and earned three points for deferred items. The state earned seven points for off-balance sheet liabilities, six points for timeliness, three for accessibility, five for navigation, two for external auditors and two for pension data timing.
Truth in Accounting’s report found that most states did not report current pension liabilities, with Maryland being the lone state to provide updated numbers. However, 44 states used old numbers that were more than one year old.
The report cited Colorado as being the least transparent in the country, earning a score of 46 out of 100. Connecticut and Vermont were the most improved states with 25-point gains from 2019 due to having the largest pension plan annual reports received with clean audit opinions.
Utah is the top state with a score of 88 for fiscal transparency.