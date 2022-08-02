(The Center Square) – Jasper Lumber Co. will receive funds from the Appalachian Regional Commission that will be infused with a $300,000 Community Development Block Grant Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey awarded in March.
A release from the governor's office said 60 new jobs will be created by the grant.
According to the release, the funding will be dispersed for the reconstruction of a pair of rail lines that lead from the mill to the main railroad that will give the company the ability to transport its lumber.
Through an agreement with Canadian-based lumber company Tolko Industries, according to the release, Jasper Lumber plans to increase its output to 200 million board feet each year, up from 70 million.
Grant funding, according to the release, will be distributed through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.