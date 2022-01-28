(The Center Square) – With an eye on expanding broadband access, improving water quality, and reducing taxes on businesses, the Alabama Legislature ratified a spending plan for federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.
House Bill 1 was passed and transmitted to Gov. Kay Ivey, who said the funds will be used to address the state’s “toughest challenges.” The bill details how the state will appropriate more than $443 billion in ARPA funds through the end of fiscal year 2022, which ends Sept. 30. Any unspent funds this fiscal year are to be spent by Dec. 31, 2026.
“We are making smart investments to increase statewide broadband connectivity, improve our water and sewer infrastructure, as well as health care infrastructure,” the governor said in a statement. “We are also addressing measures to reduce employment taxes paid by Alabama businesses as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.”
Senate President Pro-Tem Greg Reed, R-Jasper, told AL.com that he was “proud of the work we’ve done” and the effort was bipartisan “from the minute we started all of this.”
Under the bill, up to $80 million would be sent to the Alabama Hospital Association and Alabama Nursing Home Association for health care and related services around the state.
The legislature appropriated up to $51 million for broadband improvements, which will be utilized by the Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
The state is also investing in water and sewer projects with up to $225 million earmarked for the Department of Environmental Management, and an investment of up to $79.5 million will be placed into the Unemployment Compensation Trust Fund.
Proud of the work that took place in the legislature to allocate one-time federal funding provided to Alabama through the American Rescue Plan Act. This bill will make a generational investment of $772 million in communities across the state. Read more: https://t.co/0rZ55CbxMj— Alabama Senate GOP (@ALSenateRepubs) January 27, 2022
Under Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Revenue Replacement Funds, the state has allocated more than $136 million. The state will spend $34 million on broadband improvements, and $5 million with the Department of Public Health and other health providers to facilitate telemedicine.
The departments for public and mental health and rehabilitation services will receive $36 million to improve care around the state, and the state’s rural hospitals will receive $30 million. Another $20 million will be sent to emergency response agencies under the bill.
The bill also calls for the allocation of $191 million in Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund through the Department of Economic and Community Affairs for broadband and related services throughout the state.
Additionally, a 14-member Joint Legislative Oversight Committee will be created to monitor spending activities associated with ARPA spending.
This bill also creates the 14-member Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on American Rescue Plan Act State Funds which would have the authority to request and receive reports from the Department of Finance or any other administering agency or entity related to the implementation of the programs.