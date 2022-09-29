(The Center Square) – An Alabama state lawmaker offered sharp criticism for the state’s charter school programs as he cast a vote on a spending proposal at a recent meeting.
State Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, is one of nine members on the Alabama Joint Contract Review Committee.
At a recent meeting, Pringle bemoaned a $119,995 spending request from state education officials for a study of charter schools. It was part of a package of contracts for various public and private schools.
In his comments to state staffers, Pringle said he was displeased with the performance of Alabama’s charters.
“I know you all are having a lot of problems where you’re putting these charter schools,” Pringle said. “I mean, everybody in Washington County told you they didn’t want that school. It’s half-built now, and its never going to open. And I know you all have a disaster down in Houston County.”
According to the Alabama Policy Institute, there are 11 charter schools operating in the state. Five more are scheduled to come online this school year, Emma Gibney, Policy Communications Manager for the Institute, told The Center Square in an exclusive interview.
Of the 11 charter schools, one public school has converted to a charter school, Gibney said.
The spending request, which the committee unanimously approved, is for the onboarding of a consultant: Georgia-based Cognia Inc.
According to state documents, a description of the spending request states it will serve the Alabama Charter School Commission for quality school reviews.
The 13-month Cognia contract, which began Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 30, 2023, calls for the evaluation of six charter schools “to include site visits and post visit reports.”
“A rubric will be developed to evaluate the progress of the charter schools,” the request states.
When asked to justify the spending proposal, state education authorities in a statement wrote, “The services require a team with expertise in charter school evaluations based on the specifics of each charter school contract.”
Pringle, who was asked if he wanted to hold the spending request and declined to do so, did continue to question the proposal even as it advanced.
“We’re spending a lot of money to analyze stuff, but after you all have made a bad decision, what good does it do to analyze it?” Pringle said. “It seems like you need to analyze it on the front end.”
Doubling down on his criticism of the state’s Charter School Commission, Pringle said, “They’re making terrible decisions over there, and it’s costing the taxpayers money. These are awful decisions, but apparently, you aren’t willing to address your decisions before you make them.”
The charter school contract was one of 18 spending requests under the Education Department that the Alabama Joint Contract Review Committee took up at their most recent meeting.
The other requests – which included a learning hub for STEM education and various programs benefiting special education students – were approved without comment.