(The Center Square) — Alabama lawmakers have already prefiled 34 bills before the start of the state’s session on March 7.
The substance in them includes banning teaching of critical race theory in public schools; creating a parents’ bill of rights; and the use of cellphones while driving.
House Bill 7 is authored by state Rep. Ed Oliver, R-Dadeville, and it would prohibit state agencies, local boards of education and public community colleges and universities from promoting or endorsing “certain divisive concepts related to race, sex or religion.” The bill would also prevent these entities from conditioning enrollment or attendance in classes or training sessions on the basis of race. The bill, if it became law, would allow the discipline or firing of employees who violate the mandate.
Bans on the teaching of so-called critical race theory are being considered in Missouri while another was passed in Mississippi last year.
House Bill 6 is a one-page bill that would create a parents’ bill of rights. The legislation proposes to forbid the government from burdening the “fundamental right of a parent to direct the upbringing, education, care, and custody of his or her child unless the government demonstrates that the application of the burden is narrowly tailored to a compelling state interest and the government uses the least restrictive means possible to further that interest.” It is sponsored by state Rep. Kenneth Paschal, R-Pelham.
Senate Bill 10 is sponsored by state Sen. Clyde Chambliss, R-Prattville, and would prevent the use of electronic vote counting systems that can connect to the internet or cellphone networks.
State Rep. Randy Wood, R-Anniston, sponsored House Bill 8, which would prevent the use of a cellphone behind the wheel except with a hands-free system. If HB8 became law, drivers in the Yellowhammer State would be prohibited from holding a cellphone while driving, which includes placing calls, taking pictures or watching videos. Under present law, a driver that is convicted of driving while using a cellphone to send or receive a text message is assessed two points on their driving record. Under Wood’s bill, a driver convicted of a second offense would be assessed three points. This bill resembles Georgia's ban on cellphone use behind the wheel.
House Bill 2 would require an ignition interlock for those in a pretrial diversion program for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is sponsored by state Rep. Arnold Mooney, R-Pelham.
Those soliciting in the right of way of a road or on the road itself would be subject to a misdemeanor if House Bill 24 became law. The bill also absolves state and local governments from liability if a law enforcement officer orders someone to leave the road. It was sponsored by state Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Pike Road.