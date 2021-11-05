(The Center Square) – Alabama has filed a legal challenge to the Biden administration’s private sector vaccine mandate, the state’s attorney general said.
In a news release, Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the state has joined forces with Florida and Georgia in raising issue in the Eleventh Circuit Court with the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Friday morning. The petition was filed immediately after the rule was announced.
“Today, I’ve challenged the Biden Administration’s latest attempt to wreck our nation’s economy while satiating the left’s infatuation with government mandated immunization,” Marshall said in the release.
In September, President Joe Biden announced his administration was implementing a COVID-19 vaccination mandate for private companies who employ more than 100 people. Under the mandate, employers would have to ensure their workers were fully vaccinated by Jan. 4. Workers who aren't vaccinated have to test for the virus weekly and wear masks.
According to the release, the states are petitioning the court to review the Emergency Temporary Standard issued by OSHA, in conjunction with the U.S. Department of Labor, on the grounds that the ETS is an overstep of the department’s authority, fails to comply with standards for issuing the measure, and conflicts with the First Amendment and Religious Freedom Restoration Act.
“Not only is this mandate based on a faulty public health premise – that workplace immunization will stop the spread of COVID – but it is based on an utterly flawed legal premise as well,” Marshall said. “When you consider the number of employees impacted by both the federal-contractor and private-employer mandate, Biden has effectively issued a nationwide vaccine mandate. As I have said before, this effort is illegitimate and legally unserious. Based on recent U.S. Supreme Court precedent, I am confident the Eleventh Circuit will agree.”
According to the release, it is estimated the vaccine mandate would affect more than 80 million Americans. Employers who do not enforce the mandate would be subject to financial penalties.
“Our nation is in the midst of a labor crisis,” Marshall said in the release. “We can see and feel that here in Alabama. Instead of promoting policies that would encourage individuals to re-enter the work force, this Administration has done nothing but deter them. Vaccine mandates don’t guarantee protection from COVID – they guarantee a labor shortage.”
According to the release, this petition is separate from a lawsuit filed last Friday challenging the federal-contractor mandate.
The Georgia Highway Contractors Association, Georgia Motor Trucking Association, Robinson Paving Co., Scotch Plywood Company Inc., The King’s Academy, and Cambridge Christian School have also joined the fight in the Eleventh Circuit.