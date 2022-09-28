(The Center Square) – Road and bridge projects in Alabama will be getting an injection of state funding.
Through Rebuild Alabama, Gov. Kay Ivey said, more than $2.6 million has been doled out to counties and cities for various transportation projects. In just its third year, the program has funded transportation projects in each of the state’s 67 counties.
“I am incredibly proud that Rebuild Alabama has now made road and bridge projects possible in all of our state’s 67 counties,” Ivey said in a release. “Three years ago, I promised the people of Alabama that every single penny would go to road and bridge projects, and we are seeing that the proof is in the pudding. This is a remarkable milestone for our state, and I look forward to furthering these efforts to make Alabama a better place to live, work and raise a family.”
According to the release, the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act, is responsible for funding projects. The law, passed by the Legislature in 2019, mandates the state’s Department of Transportation create a program by setting aside $10 million of new gas tax revenue that is to be used for local projects.
Of the projects, 11 are gaining the final award under the program for the current fiscal year. Cities and counties chipped in more than $1.1 million for local matching funds. Projects are required to advance within one year of being granted funding.
To date, Alabama has invested upward of $130 million of state transportation funding through local programs that were created by the Rebuild Alabama Act.