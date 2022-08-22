(The Center Square) – Troopers within the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are expected to benefit from a new investment.
Alabama has awarded a $20,365 grant to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Gov. Kay Ivey said, that will be used to buy new bulletproof vests. The grant funding comes from dollars awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Justice.
Ivey said it was “imperative” to provide additional protection for state troopers.
“I cannot say thank you enough to our state troopers and all law enforcement officers in Alabama who put their lives on the line when they put on that badge,” Ivey said in a release. “It is my prayer that no officers are injured or worse because of someone’s senseless and selfish actions. These vests will provide an added layer of protection when our officers enter potentially dangerous situations.”
According to the release, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affair will administer the grant from funds to give law enforcement agencies the chance to buy, or replace, protection equipment for officers.
“All of us feel tremendously saddened when an officer is injured or killed in the line of duty,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a release. “
According to the release, the agency provides an array of programs supporting law enforcement, in addition to victim programs, economic development, water resource management, energy conservation and recreation.