(The Center Square) — Alabama exports have surged to a state record $25.5 billion in 2022.
Exports increased for the second consecutive year, up 22% from the year before. According to data from the Alabama Department of Commerce, exports from the Yellowhammer State were 17.5% higher than the $21.7 billion in 2017, which was the previous high.
According to the Commerce Department, exports from Alabama have grown nearly 47% since the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 caused major snags for global supply chains.
Every area of exports saw growth, including chemicals ($2.7 billion, up 19.5%), minerals and ores ($2 billion, an increase of 178%), primary metals ($1.6 billion, a 20% gain) and paper ($1.6 billion, up 35%)
According to the report, Alabama exports went to 196 countries, with the largest destinations being: Germany ($4.3 billion, a 16% gain), China ($3.8 billion, up 10%), Canada ($3.2 billion, up 3%), Mexico ($2.8 billion, an increase of 11%) and Japan ($1 billion, 42% growth).
"Our record-breaking success when it comes to our exports is yet another example of the far reach of the 'Made in Alabama' brand and a direct result of our incredible companies and top-notch workforce," second-term Republican Gov. Kay Ivey said in a news release. "Exporting is a fundamental economic pillar that supports growth in Alabama, contributing economic vitality and spurring job creation across the state."
Transportation equipment exports were the top category for Alabama exports, earning $11.4 billion that represented a 9% gain over the previous year. This category includes motor vehicles, parts, aerospace products and ships.
Exports of Alabama-made vehicles, such as Mercedes Benz, Honda and Hyundai, hit $8.9 billion last year, an increase of 13%.
Aerospace products, such as those manufactured at the Airbus facility in Mobile, surged to $1.7 billion, an improvement of 21% from 2021.
"Setting a new annual export record is just another example of the economic success that Alabama is enjoying right now," said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce, in a news release. "Despite turbulence on the national scene, Alabama's economy is really humming on all cylinders and can keep rolling as a bounty of growth projects bring in new jobs and investment."