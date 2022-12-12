(The Center Square) – Technical assistance for broadband expansion in Alabama is the focus of a series of meetings in the state.
The Alabama Community Broadband Technical Assistance program kicked off Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey said, and will be offered in each of the state’s 67 counties. The program works to provide technical assistance to municipalities and other public stakeholders in the state who are working to ensure broadband is accessible to everyone.
“In today’s modern world, being connected is a necessity, and there’s far too many Alabamians who are unable to access high-speed internet,” Ivey said in a release. “Increasing access to connectivity across the state has been and will continue to be a top priority for my administration as we move into the next four years.”
The program, according to the release, is administered by the state’s Department of Economic and Community Affairs’ Alabama Digital Expansion Division. Meetings are open to the public. The program will help municipalities prepare for broadband and digital opportunities.
Funding, according to the release, stems from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration and National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
Alabama plans over the next few years, according to the release, to make funding available for broadband expansion, Plans include engaging with elected officials, internet service providers, government and community anchors, community-based organizations, and the public to shape plans that will set counties in the best possible scenario for expansion.
Kenneth Boswell, ADECA director, said the state has made strides in mapping and planning at the state level to make broadband accessible in unserved areas.
“With the help of this funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce, ADECA will extend assistance with broadband mapping and planning to the county level,” Boswell said in a release. “This will help counties and communities develop plans and data to help take advantage of the many future opportunities for grant funding to help internet service providers expand broadband access to unserved areas.”
According to the release, $5 million in grant awards was made available Monday from the Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment program and another $981,081 through the Digital Equity Act was provided to support program and planning efforts.
This week, Lowndes (Tuesday), Greene (Wednesday), Sumter (Thursday), and Marengo (Friday) counties will see full-day engagement for the program. The meetings are open to the public.