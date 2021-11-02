(The Center Square) – Alabama’s attorney general is preparing to fight the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate on employers.
While claiming President Joe Biden’s actions would make Italian dictator Benito Mussolini blush, Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday he would file a lawsuit against the Biden administration as soon as the vaccine mandate takes effect to “ensure the mandate is never enforced against anybody in any state.”
President Biden’s vaccine mandates are unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American. I am fighting them in court. Here is an update on where things stand: pic.twitter.com/wfnbZy8F1I— Attorney General Steve Marshall (@AGSteveMarshall) November 1, 2021
Alabama’s top law enforcement official said Biden’s mandate is “unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American.”
“I am fighting them in court,” Marshall said.
The Biden administration announced Sept. 9 a vaccination mandate that would require public and private employers with more than 100 employees to require them to become fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear masks and be tested.
Marshall called the president’s mandate a “strategy and rhetoric” that are “more befitting of a tyrant rather than a president” before making the Mussolini reference. He said the president’s mandate “condemned more than a quarter of the nation’s citizens,” and he “sought to stoke hatred against millions of Americans.”
Marshall said the president was no longer “trying to persuade” people to get the vaccine, rather he was “trying to get the federal government to force over 100 million public and private sector employees to be vaccinated.”
Marshall said he is prepared to file a lawsuit as Biden’s vaccine mandate infringes on “individual liberty, federalism, and the separation of powers.”
“For the sake of our nation and our people, we must and we will fight back,” Marshall said.
Under the Biden vaccination mandate, federal contractors would be required to have employees vaccinated, and if they are not vaccinated, they must wear masks and be tested.
Marshall alleges that mandate is unlawful for a “host of reasons we will share in court.”
Marshall said the “scope of the mandate” is “flagrantly unconstitutional.” He cited an example that a federal contractor working at home alone must get the shot, “even though he cannot possibly infect or be infected by his co-workers.”
“If an employee works in an office and so much as shares a parking garage with a non-contracted employee, then the non-contracted employee who would normally not be subject to the mandate, would be subject to the mandate,” Marshall said.