(The Center Square) – Illinoisans can stop worrying about getting a REAL ID for another year, but some want the deadline to be postponed even longer.
Department of Homeland Security Director Chad Wolf made the announcement last month.
“Due to circumstances resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, the Department of Homeland Security, as directed by President Donald J. Trump, is extending the REAL ID enforcement deadline beyond the current October 1, 2020 deadline. I have determined that states require a twelve-month delay and that the new deadline for REAL ID enforcement is October 1, 2021.”
Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White praised the postponement.
“The decision to extend the REAL ID deadline to Oct. 1, 2021 – a year past the old deadline – is the proper and necessary action during this time of uncertainty and crisis,” said White. “I urge Illinoisans with valid driver’s licenses and ID cards not to rush to our facilities to obtain a REAL ID once they reopen.”
With the travel industry among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, advocates welcomed the postponement.
“We’re really pleased that the deadline for REAL ID was pushed back,” said Tori Emerson Barnes, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy at the U.S. Travel Association.
But, Emerson Barnes said the deadline may need to be pushed back further.
“People don’t have time to stand in line to go to the DMV,” she said. “It’s not something that needs to be a focus of anybody after all of the challenges that we’re going to be facing and that we’re facing already.”
She said the current job and economic losses for the national travel industry were unlike any she had ever seen.
“5.9 million Americans that are likely to lose their job in the travel and tourism industry before the end of May,” Emerson Barnes said. “We’re projecting a loss of $910 billion, seven times what we experienced after 9/11.”