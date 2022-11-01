(The Center Square) – A 74-year-old man accused of molesting three minors was recently extradited from Mexico to Maricopa County, where he faces charges of sexual misconduct.
Miguel Franco-Castañeda was extradited on September 29, 2022; he is accused of molesting three minors under 15 years old between January 2014 and August 2015.
Earlier this month, he was arraigned on several charges that include: two counts of sexual conduct with a minor, class two dangerous felonies; one count of touching a minor, a class six felony; and one count of molestation of a child, a class two felony; and a dangerous crime against children.
“This defendant had absconded for years and now we can bring justice to his victims who were innocent children when they were abused,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release. “This defendant ran from the law, but the law has found him, and the law will hold him accountable.”
The extradition was a collaborative effort between the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, the Phoenix Police Department, and the U.S. Marshal’s Office, according to the press release.
Franco-Castañeda’s next court date is his pretrial conference on November 17. His trial will begin on February 6, 2023, court records show.