121721 AM HITS
IRN
UNEMPLOYMENT RATE
Illinois’ unemployment rate fell slightly to 5.7 percent in November. The Illinois Department of Employment Security reported nonfarm payrolls increased by 19,500 based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In November, the three industry sectors with the largest gains in employment included leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities, and construction.
GUBERNATORIAL CANDIDATE
A new possible Republican candidate for Illinois governor has possibly emerged. Sources say that Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin is strongly considering running against Governor J.B. Pritzker. If he declares, sources tell WGN that billionaire Ken Griffin and multiple elected Republican officials would back Irvin and endorse him over the rest of the already declared GOP candidates.
NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH
A neighborhood group frustrated with rising crime in Chicago has hired a private security firm to patrol local streets and Mayor Lori Lightfoot isn't happy. The Bucktown Neighbors Association hired P4, a private security firm, for $190,000 a year, to have an armed off-duty or recently retired law enforcement officer keep the area safe, Block Club Chicago reported. The move comes after an increase in crime in the area. Lightfoot said patrolling the streets of Chicago remains the “sole province” of the Chicago Police Department, the outlet reported.