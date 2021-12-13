121421 AM HITS
BAILEY SELECTS RUNNING MATE
First out of the gate for Republicans, state Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, has announced his running mate for Illinois’ 2022 gubernatorial elections is Stephanie Trussell. At a campaign stop in Lisle Monday, Trussell said their administration would bring zero-based budgets and work toward a tax cut in year two. The established party primary in Illinois is June 28, 2022, for Democrats and Republicans seeking office in the November 2022 election.
MILK REQUIREMENTS
A recently enacted bill impacts the drink options in kid’s meals at restaurants across the state. Among the bills Pritzker signed Friday is House Bill 3490, which says if a restaurant includes milk as a default beverage in a kid’s meal, the drink must be dairy milk and contain no more than 130 calories per container or serving. The law takes effect immediately. There are around a dozen other bills remaining on the governor’s desk.
INVASIVE CARP
Governors of states impacted by an invasive carp species are pushing for full federal funding of a project to mitigate the harm caused by the fish. The bipartisan group of Great Lakes governors includes Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, and governors from Wisconsin, Ohio, New York, Indiana, Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania. The project is estimated to cost more than $850 million. A previous proposal called for impacted states to chip in 20%, a move the states say is beyond their capacity to match.
