102920 HOOP DREAMS
IRN
Kevin Bessler
IHSA defies Pritzker and allows basketball
Version 1
During a special board meeting Wednesday, the Illinois High School Association is forging ahead with the basketball season. The decision comes a day after the winter sports season was put on hold by Governor J.B. Pritzker. The board will allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices on November 16, and games can begin on November 30. Pritzker says a school district would be taking chances by going against the state’s orders.
JB :09 Q...standard
The board also approved the IHSA’s winter sport guidance for all low risk sports, including boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, bowling and gymnastics. Wrestling will be moved to the summer season and will begin in April.
Version 2
The Illinois high school basketball season is back on. A day after Governor J.B. Pritzker elevated the sport to the “high risk” level, thus postponing the season, the Illinois High School Association has given the green light to proceed. The Executive Director of the IHSA is Craig Anderson.
Anderson :11 Q...off guard
The board will allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices on November 16, and games can begin on November 30. Anderson says it is important to have basketball during the winter months.
Anderson :07 Q...for kids
The IHSA says masks will be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play.
Brief
The Illinois high school basketball season is back on.
A day after Governor J.B. Pritzker elevated the sport to the “high risk” level, thus postponing the season, the Illinois High School Association held a special meeting Wednesday and has given the green light to proceed. The IHSA will allow boys and girls basketball to begin practices on November 16, and games can begin on November 30. The IHSA says masks will be worn by all players, coaches and officials during play.
The Executive Director of the IHSA, Craig Anderson, said it is important to have basketball during the winter months.
“Without basketball in the winter, we were going to have a really big hole in our winter season with limited activities for kids,” he said.
Pritzker was asked about the ruling during his daily COVID-19 briefing, and said school districts are taking a chance by allowing basketball.
“It is unfortunate but they would probably be taking on legal liability if they went ahead and moved beyond what the state has set as the mitigation standard,” said Pritzker.
The IHSA released the following statement:
“The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors made the decision today to continue with the IHSA basketball season as scheduled in 2020-21. In August, the Board slated basketball to take place from November to February based on the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) assigning a medium risk level to the sport. The IHSA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC) offered additional mitigations, such as masks during play and social distancing on benches, that the SMAC believed would allow basketball to be played safely.
School district officials will most likely be meeting with athletic directors and coaches in the coming days to formulate a plan for the season. Unit 5 in Normal released the following statement:
“Unit 5 just received this information with everyone else and we will review the specifics. Superintendent Dr. Weikle is attending a meeting with area superintendents and a representative of the IHSA on Thursday and will learn more about the decision. We will then talk with our athletic directors in the coming days and determine our plans.”
The board also approved the IHSA’s winter sport guidance for all low risk sports, including boys swimming and diving, cheerleading, bowling and gymnastics. Wrestling will be moved to the summer season and will begin in April.