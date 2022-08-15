081622 AM HITS
CARJACKER NABBED
A Chicago man who was allegedly part of a crew wanted for stealing several vehicles across central Illinois has been taken into custody in Dolton. 27-year-old Devonte Davis was wanted by New Lenox police for aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle among several other charges. Davis was also wanted by the Illinois Department of Corrections for a parole violation.
ELDERLY CARE
The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services announced the launch of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly or PACE. The PACE program is designed to give another option for older adults who are dually eligible for Medicaid and Medicare in choosing their care. It provides medical care and social services for adults aged 55 and older who are certified by the state as qualifying for nursing home care but are able to continue living at home at the time of their enrollment.
BURNOUT PEAK
A new study reveals burnout may have already peaked in Illinois. According to MyBioSource.com, the average employee in America experiences burnout 191 days in the year. But the average Illinoisan experienced burnout sooner at just 176 days into the year, on June 27. Burnout is described by the World Health Organization as a syndrome of chronic workplace stress. The survey involved around 4,000 workers across the country.
