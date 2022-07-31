080122 AM HITS
LOTTO WINNER TAXES
After the largest Mega Millions jackpot ticket in state history was sold Friday in Illinois, the state and the federal government could capture more than $386 million in taxes from the winnings. The $1.3 billion ticket was sold at a Speedway in Des Plaines. The winner has yet to come forward. The retailer gets a $500,000 bonus for selling the ticket.
VACCINE SETTLEMENT
The first settlement in the U.S. has been reached in a class action lawsuit filed by health care workers over a university system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Chicago-based NorthShore University HealthSystem agreed to pay more than 500 current and former employees a total of $10.3 million. It’s also changing its policy to accommodate religious exemption requests and rehiring former employees who were fired or forced to resign whose exemption requests were denied.
PRIMARY TURNOUT
The primary election in Illinois is now certified and voter turnout was the lowest it’s been since 2014. Friday was the deadline for the Illinois State Board of Elections to certify the June 28 primary election. Top line numbers show a voter turnout of just over 21%. Democrats led with nearly 912,000 votes cast, or nearly 52% of the vote. Republicans pulled more than 812,000 ballots, or about 46%.
