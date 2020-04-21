042220 Fill in prison guards
A county board chairman is sounding an alarm over Department of Corrections not testing 5 correctional officers after a stint at Stateville Correctional Center.
The facility was ravaged by COVID-19 and asked for officers from other prisons to fill in. Fulton County board chair Pat O’Brian says the officers from Illinois River Correctional Center were told they would be tested after their rotation and placed on 14-day paid quarantine, but that is not happening.
“They were essentially releasing five individuals back into our communities that had been working at one of the largest COVID outbreaks in a prison in the state of Illinois,” said O’Brian. “We had to act on that.”
State Senator Dave Koehler(D-Peoria) and State Representative Mike Unes(R-East Peoria) have become involved and have been in contact with the Governor’s office.
O’Brian fears this could be happening across the state.
“The five from Illinois River Correctional Center, you would assume that wouldn't cover that type of loss of workforce, so I would assume that it is a statewide dilemma we are in right now,” said O’Brian.
Requests for comment from the Department of Corrections and the union representing prison guards, AFSCME has not been responded to.