030521 INVESTOR SCAMS

Illinois secretary of state warns of investor scams
The Illinois Secretary of State’s office is warning Illinoisans of possible investor scams.
The North American Securities Administrators Association, which includes the Illinois Securities Department, conducted a survey and found that 82% of state and provincial regulators anticipate that fraudsters will continue to attempt to prey on investor fear and anxiety related to changes in the financial markets due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We expect to see more complaints from investors who have been lured into schemes offering the promise of high returns in order to supplement lost income due to the pandemic,” said Secretary Jesse White.
Secretary of State spokesperson Beth Kauffman said the schemes could involve numerous bogus investments.
“Investments involving precious metals, cryptocurrencies, or other type of promissory or foreign exchange markets,” said Kauffman.
Kauffman said Illinois investors should verify that the salesperson and the investment itself are properly licensed or registered by calling the Secretary of State’s Securities Department at 1-800-628-7937.
You can also go to www.avoidthescam.net for more information.