022321 AM HITS
IRN
POLICE BILL FOR AND AGAINST
Reactions poured in after Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 3653. The ACLU of Illinois said it is excited about the changes to policing and the criminal justice system. The prison reform group John Howard Association also praised the new law. But the Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition made of police labor and management said the law hurts law-abiding citizens the most.
END OF WEEK
John Lausch, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois that’s been investigating and prosecuting corruption in various levels of Illinois government, is expected to resign within a week, unless there’s a change of heart from the Biden administration. There’s bipartisan insistence Lausch be kept on by the Biden administration to finish his investigations. It’s unclear if their calls will be heard.
COVID-19 NUMBERS
The state continues to see low COVID-19 positive cases. In the last 24 hours, public health officials reported 1,246 positive cases, the lowest since 1,076 positive cases were reported in one day on July 28, 2020. There hasn’t been an update to the 43 positive COVID-19 variants since last week. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU is also the lowest it’s been since early October.
